New Delhi: Tata Group’s retail arm Trent Ltd has launched an e-commerce site for its retail store chain Westside as the salt-to-steel conglomerate steps up efforts to reach more shoppers online.

Online sales could help the retail chain draw 10% of sales over the next four years, said a top executive at the company.

Westside runs 169 stores in 88 cities. Its large format retail stores sell branded fashion apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children, along with a range of home furnishings and decor largely through its owned labels.

Earlier, Tata Unistore that runs the e-commerce platform Tata CLiQ exclusively sold Westside branded products, including clothing, footwear and home products.

However, the retail chain was carved out into a separate e-commerce site delivering to 14,000 pin codes late last year.

The move, said P Venkatesalu, executive director, finance, and chief financial officer, Trent Ltd, was driven by consumer pivot to online shopping that has picked speed post India’s covid-induced lockdown. Shoppers in India took to buying everything from groceries to clothes online; millions of first-time shoppers also came online in the same period.

“We have always been present online through TataCliq with an exclusive Westside online storefront. The pandemic has only accelerated consumer sentiment to buy online and .com is just an additional storefront where we wanted to improve the look and feel of the site and include a larger range of products which was not possible on Cliq," he said.

Venkatesalu said while it is too early to predict the site’s standalone performance, sales are growing 30% month-on-month.

“As it is a standalone site, it is too early to talk about the evolution of sales, but we are optimistic. So far, the demand for fashion retail is moving in the right direction across all channels. Our conversions are stronger than we expected, and sales are growing at 30% rate month on month," he said.

Venkatesalu said the retailer does not expect shoppers to turn away from stores and move solely to digital-only shopping formats. Physical touch, feel and need for fits will remain key purchase drivers, he said. “We want to follow the customers and be available to them in whichever way they want to interact with our brands. Our store expansion continues unabated," he said.

Westside's standalone e-commerce portal comes comes as Tata Group, that has various consumer facing businesses including jewellery retailer Tanishq, watches business under Titan, apart from fast moving consumer goods that it sells under Tata Consumer Products, is accelerating efforts to participate in India's e-commerce market.

Tata has also sought to pick up a majority stake in online grocer BigBasket. Moreover, the company is building a super app that will weave in various consumers businesses into one online destination, according to media reports. The move could extend to electronics, fashion, lifestyle, travel and groceries, among other things.

Mint had earlier reported that Tata Consumer Products too is scaling its direct-to-consumer efforts—selling its range of packaged pulses, spices and pre-mixes through its own site. The nutrikorner.com platform is being scaled up to reach more shoppers.

For the year ended March 2020, Trent Ltd reported ₹3,408 crore in turnover. Westside accounts for over 80% of the company’s revenues, Trent Ltd said in its FY20 annual report. For the year ended 31 March 2020, Westside registered 7% like-for-like growth in revenues. Own brands contributed over 99% of total revenues for the period under review. Trent primarily operates stores across five concepts – Westside, Zudio, Star, Landmark and Utsa, apart from its tie-up with Inditex's fast fashion brand Zara.

Westside joins a growing number of retailers who have either launched or revamped direct sales websites as covid leads to a fast-pace shift in retailing. Sharper focus online will also help India’s larger companies tackle competition from Walmart, Amazon and homegrown Reliance Industries that are now fighting to capture a greater share of the country's organized retail trade. However, the larger share of online sales still rests with marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Share of Indian e-commerce is set to grow from 4% (2020) of the country’s overall food and grocery, fashion, consumer electronics retail trade to 8% by 2025, according to a white paper by Technopak Advisors released last year. India’s retail market is set to reach a $ 1 trillion by FY25.

