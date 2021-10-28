Two in three Indian shoppers have not started festival buying yet: Study

New Delhi: Indian consumers, typically known to start planning and shopping for the festivals much in advance, have yet to make their purchases this year. A study by Shopify India has found that two in three Indian shoppers have not started buying this season yet.

Shopify India that helps sellers set up their online stores has found that pandemic-induced changes are here to stay, signifying a shift in consumer behavior, which will ultimately determine the course that the Indian retail sector will follow.

The survey, Festive Shopping Outlook Report 2021, was conducted over one month in September and October this year, among metro and non-metro Indian shoppers.

The company said that even with increased vaccinations, consumers are wary of offline/physical shopping and in-person interactions. Convenience, value-for-money and personalisation offered by some online companies has enhanced purchasing appeal. It said that half the respondents of the survey indicated that they will prefer involving families even when shopping online during the festive season.

Over 53% of millennial shoppers from non-metros have displayed a strong preference to shop online, it added. Multiple factors such as increased mobile penetration, brands opting to shift to a direct-to-consumer model, enhanced last-mile delivery and customer-friendly return policies have been instrumental in encouraging millennial, non-metro shoppers to buy online.

Last-minute discount deals, express delivery advantages offered by e-retailers have been instrumental in gaining consumer confidence, said the company.

In terms of gifting for the festival season, a big change was that customers are now preferring to give high functionality and utility value items, as opposed to the standard festive sweets or dry fruit tokens. Home décor and furnishings topped this year’s festive shopping lists with over 50% respondents saying they'd give gifts in this category.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.