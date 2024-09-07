Want to shop with the ultra rich? The entry fee is $12,000

That over-the-top, crash-my-car-please hospitality can only come from someone who has spent roughly half his life catering to the fabulously rich and extremely demanding. This was his birthright: Bijan’s father was Bijan Pakzad, a larger-than-life Iranian immigrant who founded House of Bijan in 1976 as an appointment-only Rodeo Drive temple of $65,000 croc-skin luggage, $15,000 vicuña coats and $120,000 chinchilla bedspreads. Over nearly four decades, Pakzad built the store into a destination for the ultra-rich. He parked a canary-yellow Rolls-Royce outside and appeared in ads smoking cigars with Michael Jordan and palling around with Bo Derek. House of Bijan developed a reputation for being the “most expensive store in the world," before Pakzad died in 2011 and left it all to his youngest child, a then 19-year-old Nicolas.