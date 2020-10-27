Uniqlo begins online delivery in India

NEW DELHI: Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo on Tuesday said it will now offer home deliveries in India, a year after it opened stores here, as covid-led restrictions stoke consumer interest in shopping online for the brand.

"With this service we hope to provide more customers with iconic UNIQLO items like HEATTECH and Fleece jacket along with essential items like AIRism through our website to support their lives in this new normal. We will be delivering to people in more than 17,000 pin codes across the country," Tohomiko Sei, CEO, UNIQLO India, said in a statement Tuesday.

The company said it has built the portal -- online.uniqlo.in -- as an “interim solution". “While the company is actively engaged in building a robust e-commerce solution, given the current challenging situation, this interim solution is to provide customers a way to easily access and experience the brand," Uniqlo said in its release.

Uniqlo has four stores in Delhi-NCR, with another scheduled to open in Noida later this year. However, covid-led restrictions have restricted footfall at stores for most retailers, as shoppers avoid stepping out to buy goods, and instead, prefer shopping online.

Uniqlo opened its maiden store in India last October. India becomes among the first few markets to get home deliveries a year into its market debut.

Uniqlo, part of Japan's Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., operates close to 2,200 stores in 25 markets including Japan. It is one of the top apparel retailers worldwide.

