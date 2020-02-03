Uniqlo set to open third store in India

New Delhi: Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo will open its third store in India at DLF Avenue mall in Delhi on 29 February.

Uniqlo that counts itself among the world’s top fashion retailers opened its maiden store in the country in Delhi in October at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, followed by its second store in Gurugram's DLF CyberHub that draws a large office going crowd.

The retailer’s third store in Delhi's Saket area will be spread over 21,500 square feet of retail space over two floors, it said in a media statement.

“...We are delighted with the positive feedback our products have garnered in the winter season and are now looking forward to opening our third store, UNIQLO DLF Avenue Saket, on the onset of the new Spring Summer season," Tomohiko Sei, CEO, Uniqlo India said in the statement.





