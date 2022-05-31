NEW DELHI : United Spirits Ltd, India’s largest spirits company, wants state governments to allow it to raise product prices to offset an increase in the cost of raw materials especially glass and extra neutral alcohol (ENA).

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka has started negotiations with the states as liquor pricing in India is a state subject and alcohol producers fix prices in consultations with excise departments.

“Looking ahead, we do anticipate volatility to remain in the short-term. We anticipate some temporary import supply constraints in the short-term and inflationary headwinds to put pressure on our growth and margins," said Hina Nagarajan, Managing Director and CEO, USL, during the company’s post-earnings call on Monday.

On Friday, the company reported a 9.5% rise in March quarter net sales from a year earlier to ₹2,435 crore. Net profit, however, fell 19% to ₹136 crore in the three months ended March.

The company is focused on improving productivity measures in the face of “unprecedented inflation". “Our organization is mobilized and is targeting twice the usual productivity at a total enterprise level. Whether it is buying efficiency, sharper choice on investment or sweating our assets more for operating leverage," Nagarajan said.

Meanwhile, prices of ENA, used to make alcoholic beverages, and glass, which comprise two-thirds of the company’s raw material basket, remain high.

“Both the commodities are right now under inflationary pressures. Glass much more; ENA, we would want to believe is more short-term driven by the geopolitical tensions," said Pradeep Jain, chief financial officer, USL.

There has been a double-digit increase in inflation compared to a year earlier in USL’s entire portfolio, said Jain, as he highlighted “short-term margin pressure" on the company.

The advocacy efforts have yielded results in states such as Assam, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh which have allowed the company to raise product prices over the last three to four months.

“The cycle is currently on. So we hope to make progress on that front over the next two to three months," Jain said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, USL announced the sale and franchising of more than 30 popular brands to Inbrew Beverages for an estimated ₹820 crore as part of a strategic review of its mass-priced liquor brands. This includes brands such as Haywards, Old Tavern, White-Mischief, Honey Bee and Green Label.