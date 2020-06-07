Unlock 1.0: Malls, restaurants tread with caution as India reopens tomorrow

High-end restaurants in Delhi and Gurugram, however, were sceptical of the order to open under restrictions. Chef Manish Mehrotra who runs Indian Accent at The Lodhi and Comorin in Gurugram, said there’s till no clarity on whether restaurants can serve liquor. “And with the 9 pm curfew, they cannot serve dinner. Plus working with 50% seating capacity would not make business sense," he said. Agreed Nakul Chandra, chief executive officer of Riga Foods that runs Italian restaurant Diva: “We are waiting for the detailed order. But under these regulations, most restaurants will bleed. But it makes sense for cafes with no liquor licence and Quick Service Restaurant formats to open."