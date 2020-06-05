NEW DELHI: The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) on Friday welcomed the government’s move to issue standard operating procedures for malls to resume operations as the country gears up for Unlock 1.0. It also urged states, where malls remain shuttered, to be allowed to reopen.

“We welcome the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on preventive measures to contain the spread of covid-19…we would like to call upon states governments where malls continue to be locked down, to follow these guidelines and open the malls in a safe and controlled manner," Amitabh Taneja, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI), said in a statemen.

SCAI has already developed comprehensive SOPs to be implemented when business resumes.

Its internal guidelines cover mall operations, entry and exit of shoppers, ventilation, social distancing, etc.

“These not only conform to the guidelines set forth by the Health Ministry, but ensure that malls and shopping centres offer the safest possible environment to the shoppers and staff alike," Taneja said.

On Thursday, the health ministry issued standard operating procedures for malls, restaurants, and religious places preparing to reopen following approvals from state governments.

Malls will have to adhere to strict safety and hygiene norms, apart from ensuring adequate social distancing practices, according to SOPs set by the government. The government has also urged visitors as well as employees working at stores to wear face masks at all times.

Several states are yet to decide on allowing malls to resume operations.

For instance, Maharasthra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have extended the lockdown, preventing malls from opening up.

Delhi, on the other hand, is yet to give a go-ahead, while in Gurugram, malls are expected to remain shut till end of June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via