Unpacking Q4: With green shoots visible, will FMCG stocks finally pick up pace?
Abhishek Mukherjee 10 min read 27 May 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Summary
- The Nifty FMCG index is down over 3% this year till date, compared to a 5% jump in the benchmark Nifty. And many investors are venting their frustrations on social media. HUL, particularly, has been disappointing the Street. Well, there’s a lesson to learn from Spider-Man.
New Delhi: My kids don’t like to eat plain glucose biscuits anymore. So I buy Hide & Seek and Good Day biscuits for them on the condition that they finish their glass of milk every day," says Lata, a 26-year-old mother of two.
