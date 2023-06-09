Unseasonal rainfall impacts off-take of cooling appliances, says report1 min read 09 Jun 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Companies plan inventory months in advance to prepare for a spike in sale of cooling appliances during summer. However, as weather patterns become more erratic, companies have been struggling with planning and manufacturing.
New Delhi: Unseasonal rainfall in parts of in northern India during April has hurt sales of cooling appliances, analysts at ICICI Securities said in a report on Friday, adding that consumers have deferred purchases of such appliances which, in turn, has led more than usual schemes and offers.
