Unseasonal rains unfavorably impact Coca-Cola’s India business1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:14 AM IST
India business was unfavorably impacted by unseasonable rain and cooler temperatures in the quarter. However, the growth outlook remains intact, James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company said
New Delhi: Unseasonal rains in the June quarter unfavorably impacted The Coca-Cola Company’s business in India but the beverage major kept its growth outlook for the market “intact".
