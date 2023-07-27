Unseasonal rains unfavorably impact Coca-Cola’s India business

“Unit case volume grew 2%, driven by growth across most categories. Growth was led by India, China, Thailand and Vietnam," the company said in its earnings statement on Wednesday. Coca-Cola does not report India numbers separately. In the APAC region, the company gained value share in non-aerated ready to drink beverages, led by share gains in South Korea, India, Australia and Thailand. The company’s management pointed to “strong" demand for its juices in India as well as China during the quarter.