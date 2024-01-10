Value retail to be a $170 billion market in India by 2026
The key to value retail in India lies in accessible pricing across essential categories, targeting the mass, economy, and mid-economy segments
New Delhi: India’s value retail market, excluding food and grocery, will likely surge to $170 billion by 2026 from $111 billion in FY23, as per a report by Wazir Advisors. This segment is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% between 2023 and 2026, surpassing the overall retail sector's expected 10% CAGR, which is projected to reach $1,219 billion by FY26.