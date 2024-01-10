 Value retail to be a $170 billion market in India by 2026 | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 10 2024 15:24:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.15 0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 313.35 -2.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 621.95 -0.55%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,063.00 -0.18%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,655.00 2.88%
Business News/ Industry / Retail/  Value retail to be a $170 billion market in India by 2026
Back Back

Value retail to be a $170 billion market in India by 2026

 Suneera Tandon

The key to value retail in India lies in accessible pricing across essential categories, targeting the mass, economy, and mid-economy segments

The 2010-2015 period marked the emergence of more value-oriented retailers, such as M-Bazaar and Citi Style, catering primarily to tier 2 and 3 markets. (File Photo)Premium
The 2010-2015 period marked the emergence of more value-oriented retailers, such as M-Bazaar and Citi Style, catering primarily to tier 2 and 3 markets. (File Photo)

New Delhi: India’s value retail market, excluding food and grocery, will likely surge to $170 billion by 2026 from $111 billion in FY23, as per a report by Wazir Advisors. This segment is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% between 2023 and 2026, surpassing the overall retail sector's expected 10% CAGR, which is projected to reach $1,219 billion by FY26.

Apparel leads the value retail category, followed by furniture, beauty and personal care, and footwear. The Indian market has witnessed the entrance and expansion of major value retailers, particularly in smaller cities. 

Following Trent’s Zudio's success, numerous large retailers like Reliance Retail’s Yousta, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd’s Style-Up, and Shoppers Stop’s InTune have ventured into the value apparel sector, focusing on affordable clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Yet, a significant portion of the value retail market remains in the hands of unorganized players, who held 79% of the market share in 2023, selling unbranded goods at low prices. Organized retail, encompassing both physical and digital formats, constitutes 21% of this sector in India.

The key to value retail in India lies in accessible pricing across essential categories, targeting the mass, economy, and mid-economy segments, the report noted. 

Despite organized retail's three-decade presence in India, its spread has been limited primarily to metro and tier 1 cities. As organized brick and mortar retail continues facing challenges in smaller cities, digital channels are expected to drive value retail growth, with platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal expanding their focus beyond major cities, it said.

From 1995 to 2010, India saw the rise of large retailers like Shoppers Stop and Westside, focusing on mid-to-premium brands in metropolitan areas. The 2010-2015 period marked the emergence of more value-oriented retailers, such as M-Bazaar and Citi Style, catering primarily to tier 2 and 3 markets. This shift led to a distinct segmentation between national and regional champions in the fashion segment.

“Players such as M-Bazaar and Citi Style, which primarily focused on the eastern and northern regions of the country, offered curated assortments for tier 2 and 3 markets. This triggered a sharper segmentation of value retailers into national and legacy retailers and regional champions, particularly in the fashion segment," the report added.

The average transaction value for value retailers typically range from   500 to 2,500, with average basket sizes of 2.5 to 7 items. Value retail stores are primarily situated in tier 3 or smaller cities and towns, with an average of 50% of their presence concentrated in such markets.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, several retailers like Vishal Megamart, Style Bazaar, and V Bazaar have maintained a robust CAGR of over 15% from 2018 to 2022.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Suneera Tandon
Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Suneera reports on fast moving consumer goods makers, retailers as well as other consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants and malls. She is deeply interested in what consumers across urban and rural India buy, wear and eat. Suneera holds a masters degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Jan 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Retail Stocks
Avenue Supermarts
₹3,809.050.31%
Future Retail
₹3.47%
Future Consumer
₹0.9-1.11%
Trent
₹3,115.61.6%
Vmart Retail
₹2,149.45-1.65%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App