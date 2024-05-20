Industry
VCs chase a pot of gold as India's growing affluent class goes premium
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 20 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST
SummaryConsumer brands are choosing to go premium to achieve scale quickly and VCs are riding the luxury wave
Venture capital investors are increasingly backing consumer brands offering premium products, anticipating significant growth in this segment.
