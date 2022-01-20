NEW DELHI : Retail giant Walmart has invited select Indian sellers to apply to join Walmart Marketplace to sell their products in the US.

Walmart Marketplace is a curated sellers' community that serves over 120 million US shoppers each month. A company statement said that the initiative expands on the basis of over 20 years of Walmart’s engagement with Indian exporters.

India is among the top sourcing markets for Walmart, and the company has set a goal of exporting $10 billion from India each year by 2027.

Walmart is seeking new sellers from India as part of a global drive to attract international sellers and expand the marketplace’s product assortment. Selected sellers will be able to take advantage of Walmart Fulfillment Services, which allows them to use Walmart’s warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the US, along with platform tools that help them streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback, it said.

According to the statement, Walmart also shares US customer insights and global supply chain best practices and business planning strategies with its marketplace sellers to help them succeed in the US.

“Building on our long history of partnership with Indian exporters, Walmart is now offering Indian businesses the opportunity to further their export dreams as marketplace sellers. They will be able to leverage our global supply chain infrastructure and receive support to help them reach millions of daily customers in the US," said Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development – Global Sourcing.

Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said: “The opportunity to easily access global consumers can be transformative for Indian sellers. Outstanding ‘Make in India’ brands can expand their global networks, learn export best practices and diversify their product categories in concert with Walmart as they take on the world."

A dedicated cross border trade' team has been set up in India to help sellers onboard and grow on the platform. It supports local sellers to meet applicable international regulations and Walmart Responsible Sourcing standards, develop new product lines and enhance their capabilities in packaging, marketing, supply chain management and more to upgrade their operations for export success.

