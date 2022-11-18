Walmart is flexing its muscle again

The pullback from retailers is spreading across numerous companies that make products sold in stores around the country. Earlier this month, Estée Lauder Cos. said beauty-product sales would drop further than it expected this fiscal year due, in part, to tighter inventory management by some U.S. retailers. Jim Hagedorn, CEO of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., has said that the company cut hundreds of jobs, slashed production and sales forecasts earlier this year after retailers pulled back on orders. Mohawk Industries Inc., which sells flooring, carpet and other items at retailers such as Home Depot Inc., said on a recent earnings conference call that sales of many of its products are down as retailers work to shrink their inventories.

