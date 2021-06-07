Walmart retains top spot in Euromonitor’s retail ranking

The Tata group saw its ranking drop from five in 2019 to number six, while the Aditya Birla Group at number seven in 2019 saw its rank dip to number eight in the same period as e-commerce took precedence while those with significant offline presence suffered on account of lockdowns. Euromonitor’s annual rankings were based on the value of goods sold by Indian retailers across segments such as grocery, apparel, lifestyle, and pharmacy from January to December 2020. Overall retail sales declined in 2020, the market research organization said, without revealing numbers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}