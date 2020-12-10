Walmart to export India-made goods worth $10 billion annually by 2027

New Delhi : US retail giant Walmar t Inc., on Thursday committed to tripling its exports of India-made goods to $10 billion per year by 2027.

Walmart that owns India’s top online retailer Flipkart counts India as one of its top sourcing markets with annual exports estimated at $3 billion. Exports from India will help Walmart support India’s key Make-in-India initiative.

Also read: The pandemic push to the silver economy

“By significantly accelerating our annual India exports in the coming years, we are supporting the Make in India initiative and helping more local businesses reach international customers, while creating jobs and prosperity at home in India. It is also a way for Walmart to bring more high-quality, India-made goods to millions of customers all across the world," Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc., said.

Walmart’s new export commitment is expected to aid India's micro- small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in India, the company said. The expansion in sourcing will include its work with suppliers in categories such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumables, health & wellness, and general merchandise, along with apparel, homeware and other key Indian export categories.

Walmart has been sourcing goods from India for over two decades now. Goods such as apparel, homeware, jewellery, hardlines from India are sold in 14 markets, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the United Kingdom, via Walmart’s global sourcing office in Bangalore.

To ramp up its exports from the country, Walmart will "strengthen development of the supply chain ecosystem in India, both by boosting existing exporters and by expanding the nation’s pool of export-ready businesses", the company said.

In India, it launched a supplier development program Vriddhi, last year, that partners with MSMEs and develops them as suppliers to Walmart, Flipkart and other companies in India and globally.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via