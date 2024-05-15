Walmart’s reign as America’s biggest retailer is under threat

Walmart executives are most wary of Amazon’s ability to keep increasing profits through its non-retail business, while eating more of the retail landscape with ever-faster shipping and a bigger product selection, people familiar with the company said. Internally some executives are highlighting Walmart’s role as a good corporate citizen and emphasizing that it’s important to be the best at serving customers and workers, not just the biggest, say some of those people. Its scale can also have downsides, say some, like outsize attention on every misstep.