Walmart Inc. logged another quarter of rising U.S. sales even as its online growth slowed, at a time when retailers are navigating rising costs, supply chain snarls and an uptick in Covid-19 cases in many parts of the country.

Comparable sales, those from U.S. stores and digital channels operating for at least 12 months, rose 5.2% in the quarter ended July 30 compared with the same period last year. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 6% from a year ago, when Covid restrictions kept many people home.

Growth slowed from earlier in the year, both online and off, but was still given a boost by government stimulus dollars and a generally strong U.S. economy, the company said Tuesday. Sales increased each month through the quarter, with July the strongest month, Walmart said.

The latest quarterly sales and profits exceeded Wall Street’s estimates. For its fiscal year, Walmart forecast continued sales gains. For the U.S. comparable sales will rise 5% to 6% for the year, Walmart said.

Executives said the company captured market share from smaller players in the grocery business after losing some share earlier in the pandemic. Grocery sales account for a majority of Walmart’s U.S. business.

U.S. online sales growth of 6% in the July quarter came after a 97% surge in the year earlier quarter when Covid-19 restrictions prompted people to start ordering groceries and other items from home. Walmart’s online sales rose 37% in the first quarter of this year, which ended in May. On Tuesday, the company said it was on track for $75 billion in e-commerce sales for the year.

Rival Amazon.com Inc. also reported a slowdown in e-commerce growth in its latest quarter, which ended in June. Amazon’s online store sales, which had been growing at a high double-digit rate, eased to 16% year-over-year growth for the June quarter. The decline came even as Amazon moved up the date of its annual Prime Day shopping event, which is usually held in the third quarter.

Overall, Walmart reported fiscal second-quarter revenue rose 2.4% to $141 billion, as divestitures of stores in some international markets depressed total revenue. The company had net income of $4.28 billion, down 34% from a year ago when it booked a gain on investment. Excluding such items, Walmart said it had an adjusted profit of $1.78 a share, beating analysts expectations of $1.57 a share, according to FactSet.

Executives said the company’s U.S. profits got a lift from administering Covid-19 vaccines and lower Covid-related spending, though those gains were muted by higher supply chain costs and wage increases.

Walmart, the country’s largest private employer with around 1.6 million U.S. workers, is navigating a tight labor market, along with a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to factories. In recent months Walmart has given special bonuses and temporary pay raises to many of its warehouse workers to keep them on the job ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

