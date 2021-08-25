We have to think local and execute locally for India: Walmart’s Doug McMillon

“The Indian market is very unique and exciting. It's one of the most exciting markets around the world, one of the the top three along with the US and China. So we're really excited to be a part of that and proud of the history that we've had in the country as we work to build a business there. We think the future is very bright and are going to see a market (in India) north of a trillion US dollars by 2025," said McMillon, in a fireside chat on Wednesday.