Wedding shopping helps retailers tide over covid blues

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : Niche and intimate wedding ceremonies with limited guests have replaced the big fat Indian affair, which retailers said has helped channel some of these cost savings into jewellery, saree and other personal buys.

While consumer spending largely remains muted due to the ongoing pandemic and its economic repercussions, wedding shopping has seen a rise in the average billing on trousseau and jewellery buying by as much as 25%, helping unlock a significant portion of the country’s $50 billion wedding market.

Pent-up demand, rescheduled weddings among other reasons has nudged gold sales in recent weeks but higher cost of the yellow metal may help match last year’s value though there will be a 15-20% decline in sales volume.

CaratLane that largely sells lightweight jewellery and also engagement rings said that with people scrimping on their wedding budgets there is more room to accommodate jewellery purchases despite a surge in gold prices.

“The expenditure on lavish weddings has come down because of the cap on the number of guests, so money is going more into assets," said Mithun Sacheti, chief executive officer of online retailer CaratLane.

A recent survey by The Knot WorldWide--an online marketplace of venues and wedding professionals—said that 90% of the couples said they will be inviting only immediate family and close friends, while just 30% were keen on having extended family.

The survey indicated that the traditional concept of an Indian wedding, one that spans through days, has also changed with 27% of the couples opting for several small events on one day with limited people rather than several large one-day events.

The Indian wedding season, that typically begins around Diwali and goes on till February-end, feeds into an ecosystem of businesses including planners, designers, vendors, photographers, makeup artists among others.

Though the small shops in the bylanes of urban centres and small towns, where a significant bulk of gold sales happen, aren’t experiencing the same level of brisk business this time of the year, wedding shopping remains on the rise.

Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds said wedding jewellery was always been in demand and the saving in ancillary costs in weddings this year is helping jewellery demand.

“Spending budget on wedding jewellery is marginally higher by 5-10% but consumers are looking within their budgets since the disposable income hasn't grown in the economic crisis. Tier 2,3,4 cities are getting comparatively better response compared to metros in terms of percentage growth compared to last few months," Sen said.

Senco iss seeing more demand for jewellery designs that look heavy but weigh lighter, and daily wear jewellery in diamonds and platinum. With the rise in demand for diamond jewellery, it has introduced an interest free EMI and a free insurance on purchase of diamond jewellery starting from ₹1999.

According to an October report by brokerage Sharekhan on The Titan Company Ltd’s September quarter earnings, eight of the 12 top cities (excluding Mumbai and Pune) saw a recovery in jewellery sales to more than 80%.

“Wedding jewellery is seeing good demand and is expected to sustain in the near term," the report said.

Saree and bridal wear purchases that account for a significant chunk of wedding expenses, has also seen a bump in recent weeks.

“Wedding related purchases now account for the bulk of sales and are close to 75% of all sales post-covid," K.H. Radharaman, founder, CEO and principal designer at The House of Angadi, an upmarket saree store in Bengaluru said.

Pothy’s, one of south India’s biggest textile retailers, said that it hopes to reach pre-covid level business by March if the same momentum continues.

Despite the pressure on sales, Angadi, Nalli’s and other large retailers have resisted the urge to offer discounts like their online competitors. Angadi said that it has seen a 25% increase in average spends per invoice, while the numbers are much higher for others serving the wedding ecosystem in India.

"What we are seeing is a revival of the wedding. As in this case, weddings have been the multiplier when it comes to certain categories," Santosh Desai, managing director and CEO of Futurebrands Ltd said.

Desai added that the demand does not match the energy or enthusiasm of the previous year but a bounce will help unlock at least some of the commercial opportunity with the wedding industry.

Large marriage halls have largely remained unused while hotels and resorts have become the venue of choice for most weddings in recent times. With no corporate events for almost a year, high-end hotels and resorts are also giving deep discounts and other offers for weddings which has become a lifeline for the hospitality industry.

