Indian consumer's diverse expectations and emerging trends

What about future expectations?

The outlook for the year ahead was marginally lower in optimism. While the sentiment on employment is nearing the levels seen in mid-2019, consumers are also optimistic about the future employment outlook and expect employment conditions to improve over the next one year. On the flip side, while there are positive sentiments on the country’s future economic situation, there has been a marginal dip compared to January 2023 data. This reading is in concurrence with the IMF lowering its growth projection for 2023-24 to 5.9% from its earlier projection of 6.1%.