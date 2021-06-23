What India’s new rules mean for e-marketplaces

The ministry has proposed that e-commerce firms should register with the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), and sought to tighten the nozzle on ‘flash sales’. They also need to submit information to law enforcement agencies within 72 hours during investigations and stop all related parties from selling on their marketplaces. This could affect how online marketplaces function and work with sellers, who have been accused of giving preferential treatment to entities they hold indirect stakes in. DPIIT’s Press Note 2 of 2018 prohibited e-commerce firms from owning or controlling seller inventory.