What is vegan leather, anyway? 4 types to know

Dr. Anika Kozlowski, an assistant professor of fashion design, ethics and sustainability at Ryerson University in Toronto, said that many plant-based leathers still contain plastic.“When you have hybrid blends, it’s actually worse," she said, because instead of biodegrading, the plastic portion will break down into microplastics and release toxic chemicals in the process. “It’ll be like a polyester. It’ll just persist in the environment for hundreds of years." Many companies producing leather alternatives don’t disclose every material used to make the final product, making it difficult (if not impossible) for consumers to be fully aware of what they’re buying.