WhatsApp adds rival payment options in India commerce push1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Payments via those rival services—and any others that run on India’s instant money transfer system UPI—will now be possible directly within WhatsApp, Meta said
WhatsApp said on Wednesday that it will offer credit card payments and services from rival digital payment providers within its app in India, the latest bet by the Meta Platforms Inc.-owned service to boost commerce offerings in its biggest market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message