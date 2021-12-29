Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…

This tagline from the 1978 film Jaws-2 finds a definite resonance with us today. Battered as we were throughout 2020, we were looking to 2021 with hope. After all, vaccines would finally be coming our way and covid-19 would be a thing of the past.

The first couple of months seemed to follow the script—then came March, and Delta ravaged our landscape in a way that made the year before feel like a cheery stroll down one of these new riverside promenades. It was a traumatic time, which spared no one, no matter how wealthy, powerful or connected.

The pall of gloom slowly lifted, and things began to return to normal in the latter half of the year. The festival season was celebrated with gusto, with nothing dramatically untoward happening. Businesses returned to a semblance of normalcy, offices began to open their doors, markets filled up, travel destinations spilled over, restaurants needed to be booked in advance, and consumption became desirable all over again.

Just as New Year beckoned came news of a new “variant of concern". And we are back again, with clenched jaws waiting for the next Greek alphabet to do its thing. The feeling of perpetual dread which clung to us like a second skin is making its way back as we worry about how bad the next wave is going to be.

Or are we? Of course, there is a sense of great fatigue with the pandemic. We fervently want this nightmare to end and for our lives to resume. But are we really feeling the same way that we did on earlier occasions? How exactly are we responding to this by-now-familiar cycle of hope and despair? How do we, as people and as consumers, react to such frequently see-sawing emotions?

Safety first

In the early days of the pandemic, when fear was an infant emotion, naïve in our understanding of what a global scourge like covid-19 meant, insecurity paralysed us. We retreated into our homes and ourselves and waited for the worst to unfold.

When the first lockdown happened, the reality was that the virus had barely entered our lives. It is a paradox that the most stringent restrictions were placed on us at a time when the virus was in its infancy.

At this time, if the anxious sense of foreboding came from a crisis that had not yet happened, the efforts to postpone it created several reasons for real insecurity. The lockdown created many crises of its own. Jobs were lost, businesses came to a grinding halt, interstate movements stopped, students were trapped at home, shops were closed, deliveries were suspended—the world as we knew it disappeared virtually overnight.

With the benefit of hindsight, we can see that in many ways, the remedy was worse than the problem was at that time.

The consumer reaction, that of hunkering down and opting for great caution, was understandable. Cut back on expenses, take every conceivable precaution to protect oneself against the possibility of infection, retreat into the home, eliminate all social interactions and of course wash your hands a hundred times a day—these became the norm.

Technology played a huge role in helping us cope with the absence of any physical activity. It allowed us to stay in touch with the world and with each other. After the first few weeks, we could order whatever we needed at home. We had a steady stream of entertainment available to us on our devices. We could continue ‘at office’ from home.

The deadening of reactions when catastrophes become routine is one that has been observed often, particularly in war-torn regions of the world. It is not unusual to see normal life carry on, pause when a missile whistles in, and then carry on right back once it has done its job.

We are beginning to see a somewhat similar reaction today. Compared to the panic created before the first wave, the sense of dread we see around Omicron—which is the most dangerous variant we have seen so far given its transmissibility and its ability to evade immunities created by both the vaccine and previous infection—is virtually non-existent.

A suspension of fear?

So, has the consuming class accepted this as the new reality and adjusted their lives around it? It is too early to conclude that. A similar sense of complacent passivity had been observed in the early part of this year when the virus had taken a breather. But then came Delta and everything changed. The trauma of seeing the devastating effects of the disease up close and personal was deep-rooted. For months afterwards, masks were worn voluntarily everywhere.

A more accurate reading would be that today we are able to suspend fear or place it in an assigned corner in our lives, till such time as things are under control. What we are seeing today is an ability to separate some aspects of life that can continue virtually unhindered, from others that get affected when things worsen.

Protocols have been developed, boundaries are now established and a certain rhythm of life with all its constraints is possible to recover from within the chaos produced the pandemic as it begins to grow in its usual exponential manner.

New patterns

What are the long- term effects of this kind of an emotional rollercoaster ride likely to be? Chances are that we will see three different patterns of behaviour. The dominant one is likely to be an extension of what we are seeing today: Those who will calibrate their actions on the basis of the degree of perceived risk. They will act as normally as possible when the virus is in retreat and go back into a shell when things worsen.

Two smaller groups are also likely to emerge.

There will be a ‘revenge-living’ segment that will develop an increased appetite for risk. Like some who undergo near-death experiences, this lot will decide to live big while they can. Travel, outdoor adventure, prestige consumption—these are the sectors that will benefit as a result.

And then there will be those that will adopt heightened caution as a default mode for living their lives. Cut back on travel, become highly involved with sanitation and personal hygiene, dial up expenses on preventive health, restrict activities that call for too much socialization, invest in insurance, and more.

Random events rule

Insecurity and fear are context-sensitive responses that evolve with time. We are already seeing a big change in how consumers are reacting since the onset of the pandemic and this is likely to evolve further. The more accustomed one gets to this sense of external threat, the easier it becomes to accommodate fear in one’s normal rhythm of living.

What will change, perhaps universally, is the implicit mental model we share that life is meant to be an unbroken upward curve of progress. Technology and the growth of markets has made us believe in the idea that perpetual progress is a right. Covid-19 has told us that this mental model is flawed- the realization that what we have is still contingent on random events in nature is a sobering realization that will stay for a long time.

Santosh Desai is managing director and chief executive officer of Futurebrands India.

