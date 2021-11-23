Whisky club for ultra-rich offers collectors VIP access

Of the top lots, Diageo-owned Talisker has released one of those Casks of Distinction dating from 1978 (Lot 21); whoever buys it must wait five years for it to finish maturing, after which it will be bottled into crystal decanters; the purchaser is likely to pay from £350,000 to £500,000 for the privilege. Gordon & MacPhail, a small, prestigious, family-owned distillery that recently released the world’s oldest single malt, is selling the chance to come to its warehouse in Elgin, Scotland, and select an aged cask under guidance (Lot 37). Two bottles will then be created: one in a decanter and the other into a bottle for drinking. That lot is estimated to fetch up to £160,000.