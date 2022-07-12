‘Whisky-loving India among top 10 important countries’3 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 01:11 AM IST
- The Glenmorangie CEO said after a cask of 1975 scotch whisky sold for a record £16 million
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : A cask of rare Scotch whisky dating back to 1975 took the world by storm when it sold for £16 million, smashing the earlier record of £1 million set in April. The single malt, produced at the Ardbeg distillery on the Scottish island of Islay, was bought by a private collector in Asia.