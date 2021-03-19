Why Bengaluru ranked second on retail attractiveness index

The index tracked the potential and attractiveness of over 800 Indian cities for various organized retail categories such as apparel, jewellery, electronics, footwear, food and grocery etc. Kearney’s Index rates each city on a variety of parameters that contribute to the overall retail market attractiveness of a city including economic, demographic, consumption, infrastructure, and ease of operations parameters. In addition to retail attractiveness, the index also factors penetration of modern trade and consumer adoption to e-commerce adoption within these cities.