Home >Industry >Retail >Why CEO changes are such a big deal in the FMCG sector

Why CEO changes are such a big deal in the FMCG sector

Godrej Consumer last week said it hired Sudhir Sitapati as MD and CEO. Its stock rose 21% on NSE in a single trading session on the news.mint
4 min read . 12:46 AM IST Pallavi Pengonda

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose 21% on the National Stock Exchange in a single trading session last week

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose 21% on the National Stock Exchange in a single trading session last week. The company’s market capitalization increased by more than 15,000 crore. That’s higher than the value of more than half the firms in the Nifty 500 index.

The reason for the steep rise in the stock was an announcement of a change in leadership. Godrej Consumer said it had hired Sudhir Sitapati as managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) for five years, starting 18 October.

