Why CEO changes are such a big deal in the FMCG sector

Why CEO changes are such a big deal in the FMCG sector4 min read . 12:46 AM IST
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose 21% on the National Stock Exchange in a single trading session last week. The company’s market capitalization increased by more than ₹15,000 crore. That’s higher than the value of more than half the firms in the Nifty 500 index.
The reason for the steep rise in the stock was an announcement of a change in leadership. Godrej Consumer said it had hired Sudhir Sitapati as managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) for five years, starting 18 October.
