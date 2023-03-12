Why India’s knitwear capital is in doldrums10 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Tiruppur is being weighed down by multiple challenges. Will the latest crisis force the industry to change?
Until a fortnight ago, 27-year-old D. Balaji was the production in-charge of a medium-sized hosiery unit in Tiruppur, earning ₹23,000 a month. He is now driving a taxi. The hosiery unit had to let him go after its business plummeted in recent months. “I am looking for another job but not sure when I will find one," says Balaji.
