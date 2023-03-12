Why India’s knitwear capital is in doldrums

However, the model has its disadvantages as well. As the clusters are made up of MSME units, their ability to face a crisis is limited. They are often at the mercy of the banking system, which has changed for the worse over time. “Earlier, the bank manager had discretionary powers to allow additional limits when things got tough. The manager allowed it based on past performance. Today, systems run everything and local managers have no say, complains S. Govindappan, vice-president, South India Hosiery Manufacturers’ Association. As a result, MSMEs are in financial stress. His angst stems from experience. Caught in a similar situation a few years ago, he shut Gitanjali Knit Garments, his business, sold his assets, and paid off his debts to avoid being “named and shamed" by the banking system.