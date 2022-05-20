The FDA said in April that Abbott can give out formulas designed for babies with metabolic diseases and other health conditions on a case-by-case basis. The formulas, which often require a prescription, are made at the company’s Sturgis plant but aren’t part of the recall. The agency said the health risk of babies not having specialty formulas could outweigh the potential risk of bacterial infection. An Abbott spokeswoman said the products have been tested. Parents and caregivers have to call Abbott to be considered. The phone number is: 1-800-881-0876.