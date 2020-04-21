Why shoppers can't get delivery slots? Bigbasket CEO explains

BENGALURU : A sharp rise in demand coupled with low availability of riders has held up Bigbasket’s delivery operations even as it had enough supplies stocked in its warehouses to meet the demand for the next three months at least, said the online grocery firm's founder Hari Menon in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

After the first lockdown phase was announced, consumer staples such as flour, tea, and milk were out of stock on the grocer’s app. Bigbasket’s closest rival Grofers reported a supply crunch after the lockdown was imposed in March.

Mint reported last month that Bigbasket is finding it tough to fulfil the sudden surge in orders as people resorted to panic buying.

Menon said in his tweets that demand went up 3-6 times across its grocery delivery platform.

However, a week after the initial lockdown was announced, Bigbasket had begun steps to procure supplies to keep with growing demand, Menon said in his tweets. “We plan for demand 3 months ahead on a rolling basis. This means setting up warehouses, procuring racks, picking devices, crates, hiring people, delivery vans, etc… We also have close relationships with our suppliers, FMCG companies, more than 15,000 registered farmers and mills, which meant we would be able to service the additional post-lockdown demand comfortably," Menon said in one of his tweets.

In the last year alone, the e-grocer stepped up its supply chain and warehousing operations. In early 2019, the grocery delivery startup began expanding its network of last-mile delivery hubs or dark stores. Dark stores are a distributed set of warehouses set up across a city, which, according to Menon, helped the e-grocer increase capacity of its supply base rapidly.

“(With dark stores) we were covered in terms of warehouse capacity for two years. We are therefore even better prepared on infrastructure than usual," said Menon.

“However, a very large portion of our workforce left for their villages just prior to the lockdown. That was something we didn't anticipate, and which meant we couldn't pick orders and deliver them in sufficient numbers to satisfy the 3-6x increase in demand," he added.

The startup has already started hiring to service the demand, especially warehouse staff and delivery executives, in all cities. Bigbasket also entered into partnerships with cab aggregators and 57 other partners such as restaurant associations, non-essential retailers and garment factories to source ground staff.

“Recruitment and training do tend to take time; also a lot of the people who applied for jobs were only willing to join after the lockdown. Fortunately, things have improved now, and should get better in the next few weeks," Menon said.

Meanwhile, Bigbasket also had to service its users, and it made several tweaks and temporary adjustments to its business model to run operations even though there was a shortage of ground staff.

After the lockdown announcement was made in late March, the e-grocer was already delivering 30,000 orders a day.

“Today we deliver 2.83 lakh orders and growing. However, sadly, the expectation is 3-6 times this number," Menon tweeted.

He added that Bigbasket made several process tweaks to improve the productivity of its employees and even introduced community delivery in various apartments to deliver more with existing manpower. Community deliveries were possible since there was reduced assortment size because only essential deliveries are allowed during the lockdown, Menon said.