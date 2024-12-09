Why tariffs could really pinch retailers this time
Jinjoo Lee , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 09 Dec 2024, 04:23 PM IST
SummaryWhile some retailers will pass costs on to consumers, others will take it on the chin.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Many retailers came through relatively unscathed by Donald Trump’s tariffs imposed starting in 2018. This time around, though, tariffs have the potential to bite more.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less