Why tariffs could really pinch retailers this time

Retailers might have less room to pass through the tariff costs to consumers this time around. This is especially the case for discretionary categories such as apparel, where retailers have less pricing power. While the postpandemic years were an exception, pricing for discretionary categories such as apparel and toys has largely been declining or flat since the 1990s. More recently, inflation-pinched consumers have been pulling back on discretionary categories and are focused on discounts. Companies including Vans, Birkenstock, Sephora and Ulta Beauty all put more products up for Black Friday sales online compared with last year, according to an analysis from BMO Capital Markets. The number of products on sale actually doubled for some, including Vans and Victoria Secret’s PINK brand.