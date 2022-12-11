Why tractors are winning in rural India

The year began on a good note for Singh, which is what prompted him to take the plunge. With wholesale crop prices at multi-year highs, arranging funds was not difficult. The wheat he sold in May to government agencies at minimum support prices (MSP) took care of the down payment. Singh also got a discount of ₹1.6 lakh as exchange value on the 24-year-old tractor. After purchasing the new tractor, Singh leased three additional acres of land to grow rice.