Will Livestreaming Be TikTok’s Amazon-Killer?

The logic of the expansion into e-commerce is clear. TikTok is already a channel where hundreds of millions of young users discover new products, particularly in categories such as apparel and cosmetics, worn or highlighted by influencers on the platform. Allowing actual sales is the next step. TikTok aims to increase the total amount of such goods sold on its platform, or gross merchandise value, to $20 billion this year globally from less than $5 billion in 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

