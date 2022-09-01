Will you be able to get alcohol of your choice in Delhi from today?

The question troubling most consumers is whether they can buy the brand of their choice, or have access to any alcohol at all? If yes, where can they find the brand and at what price? After about 10 months of buying heavily-discounted alcohol under the Delhi government’s controversial excise policy, the consumers may not find it easy to access liquor stores, as private alcohol retailers had to down their shutters in most parts of the city. The U-turn on the policy has also disrupted the working of many hospitality businesses, which were earlier battered by covid-led disruptions that hit sales. Starting Thursday, the Delhi government will resume its liquor retail business and is setting up hundreds of stores across the city. While initial hurdles are expected, experts said wholesale L1 licencees are all ready to start operations and about 1,000 brands have been registered under the new regime.