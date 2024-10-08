Will Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal use rival Swiggy to order food? Here is what he says

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal.
Food ordering and delivery platform Zomato's founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal has said that he has never tried ordering food from rivals such as Swiggy.

He said, “No, I have not ordered food outside of Zomato. Never ever. Never ordered on Swiggy, nor opened anybody else’s app.”

 

Talking about Zomato’s challenging time in 2018, Goyal said during that time, Swiggy had secured a massive $1 billion in funding, while Zomato had just $35 million in the bank.

“The only one moment like 'Oh sh**, we're dead' was when Swiggy raised $1 billion and we had $35 million in the bank.”

Goyal also revealed that he has been dropped from the panel of Shark Tank India judges due to Swiggy sponsoring the fourth season of the business reality show.

Startup culture and showmanship 

“The startup culture of India is too much about showmanship. I went there to set a different narrative, be real and change how people perceive. I felt a moral obligation to go there. I shot for one weekend and gave my perspective. I, unfortunately, can’t go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank and kicked me out, at least that’s what I heard,” he said.

Recently, Zomato co-founder and chief people officer Akriti Chopra had resigned to pursue other interests.

Designated as senior management personnel, Chopra had tendered her resignation on September 27, 2024.

 

She was with the company for 13 years and played a key role in setting up and scaling Zomato's legal and finance teams in her previous role as CFO.

In January last year, another Zomato co-founder and its then chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar had resigned after over a decade stint in the company.

Before that in November 2022, another co-founder Mohit Gupta had resigned.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 02:34 PM IST
