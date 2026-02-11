Erratic winter puts clothing retailers on thin ice for a second straight year
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 6 min read 11 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
While early signs of a La Niña triggered some early buying in the September quarter, winter remained unusually mild, leading to the second straight year of muted sales for apparel retailers. Is climate change upending the industry?
Bengaluru: Sales of winter wear were underwhelming for the second year in a row as an unusually delayed and milder winter disrupted demand for heavy winter wear, particularly in north and west India, executives at two of India’s top clothing retailers said.
