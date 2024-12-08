Industry
Winter wear sales pick up after warm November slows start
Summary
- Unpredictable weather patterns continue to pose challenges for inventory management, as retailers now face shorter but more intense winter seasons.
New Delhi: A surprisingly warm November led to a slow start to winter apparel sales, but a steady dip in temperature recently has boosted demand, bringing relief to retailers.
