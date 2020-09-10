Reliance Retail's Future group deal to give it bargaining power with FMCG firms

While some analysts point to the change in dynamics between FMCG firms and Reliance Retail going forward, others said large multinationals will not be easy to roll over. “They (Reliance) are hard negotiators and will look to maximise this opportunity of scale. But that said I don’t think you can just roll over successful and popular consumer companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle, Godrej, Marico etc and leave them out of the growth strategy. What and how they build on their private label strategy as well the role and format of the Jio stores, will also play a huge part in their relationship and negotiations with their partners in the consumer goods industry," said Rajeev Krishnan, former MD and CEO Spar Hypermarket.