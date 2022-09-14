Zara looks sharp, but it is not the winter trend

Zara’s shorter supply chain will be an advantage, as it was in the pandemic. The brand sources one-third of its goods in Asia and the rest close to home, HSBC estimates. By comparison, Primark, ASOS and H&M buy around 80% of their merchandise in Asia. This leaves them more vulnerable to the strong dollar. Clothing bought in the Far East is paid for in greenbacks, while these brands’ sales are generally in euros or British pounds. A long supply chain also makes it hard to shut off supply quickly if consumer demand suddenly dries up.