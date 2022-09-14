Zara looks sharp, but it is not the winter trend
- Clothing brand’s owner Inditex reported strong sales despite inflation and worries about consumer spending. Other chains are showing more wear and tear.
So far, the world’s biggest fashion retailer has shrugged off high inflation, rising energy prices in Europe and a strong dollar. Its competitors look disheveled even before a chilly winter.
Industria De Diseno Textil, commonly known as Inditex and owner of Zara and other brands, grew sales by a quarter in the six months through July at constant exchange rates, versus the same period last year. The company’s half-year gross profit margin was the highest in seven years, boosted by price increases for its products and measures to control costs, and are expected to be stable for the full year. Inditex’s shares were up 5% in European morning trading on Wednesday.
Other clothing brands have been busy issuing profit warnings. Last week, online-only fashion retailer ASOS said full-year profits will be at the bottom end of its guidance and sales will grow by a low 2%. The company, which sells cheap clothes to younger shoppers, said demand from consumers weakened in August because of inflation pressures. U.K.-based Primark, another fast-fashion brand, also warned that profits will be lower in its coming financial year because of high energy costs and the strong dollar. Fashion companies’ sourcing costs are often tied to the greenback.
Clothing companies that make most of their sales in Europe and will soon have to compete with utility providers as well as each other for consumers’ cash. Inditex and Swedish competitor Hennes & Mauritz, or H&M, make around 60% of sales in the region. Energy costs, which are usually around 5% of households’ non-discretionary spending, are skyrocketing as the Kremlin chokes Europe’s gas supply.
The hit from utility bills is expected to be particularly intense in the U.K., the home market for ASOS and Primark. Even with significant government support, energy costs for British households could be 73% higher next year than they were in 2019, Citi estimates. This will eat into discretionary spending, of which 25% normally goes on nonfood retail goods including clothing.
Zara’s shorter supply chain will be an advantage, as it was in the pandemic. The brand sources one-third of its goods in Asia and the rest close to home, HSBC estimates. By comparison, Primark, ASOS and H&M buy around 80% of their merchandise in Asia. This leaves them more vulnerable to the strong dollar. Clothing bought in the Far East is paid for in greenbacks, while these brands’ sales are generally in euros or British pounds. A long supply chain also makes it hard to shut off supply quickly if consumer demand suddenly dries up.
Fashion chains buy from factories in Vietnam and Bangladesh as low-cost labor helps them to keep prices down for shoppers. Having a reputation for bargain clothing is becoming a problem now. H&M and Primark have said they would try to avoid raising prices for shoppers to hang on to market share. Unless inflation in their own costs can be offset by internal savings, profit margins will come down.
Inditex’s shares now trade at 18 times projected earnings. The 8% premium to H&M’s multiple is less than half its 10-year average. The Spanish company is living up to its reputation for quality among investors, but a tough winter could easily cut other fashion brands down in size.
