Zepto to appoint managed office operator for Bengaluru HQ
Summary
- The quick-commerce platform, which will soon be moving base from Mumbai to the southern city, is in talks with workspace operators to manage its new head office.
Quick-commerce platform Zepto is planning to appoint a managed office operator for its new head office in Bengaluru, said three people familiar with the development.
