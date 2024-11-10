Zomato refutes Meerut delivery agent’s poor Diwali earnings complaint, says he didn’t log in

  • Delivery agent’s viral video sparked a debate about the working conditions during festivals

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Zomato said its delivery partners are at the heart of its service. Reuters
Zomato said its delivery partners are at the heart of its service. Reuters

Amid criticism over poor earnings by a delivery agent, Zomato has issued a clarification, denying claims made in a viral video in which a delivery boy said he earned only 300 on Diwali.

Meerut-based Zomato delivery agent Ritik Tomar had claimed that he worked for six hours on Diwali, delivered a total of eight orders and just 300 on Diwali day.

The video sparked a debate about the working conditions of delivery agents during festivals.

 

 

Also Read | Zomato boss reveals story behind app’s ‘flirty’ notifications

Zomato clarified that the said delivery boy worked for 6 hours on 30th October and he did not login on the day of Diwali.

In a post on social media platform x (formerly twitter), Zomato said: “Recent articles around one of our delivery partners from Meerut earning 300 for working more than 6 hours on the day of Diwali were inaccurate and disturbing to us. Our delivery partners are at the heart of our service and we make sure we offer them with great earning opportunities to appreciate their hard-work and dedication, especially during festivals.”

“Here are the facts - The said delivery partner worked for 6hrs on 30th Oct (he did not login on the day of Diwali, as mentioned in the news articles). He delivered 10 orders and cumulatively earned 695. On the same day, a lot of delivery partners who devoted an average 10 hours in Meerut, cumulatively earned in the range of 1200 - 1300,” the food delivery platform added.

“Misreported figures and narratives can impact livelihood, motivation, and dignity of individuals working in these roles. We request everyone to avoid spreading misinformation,” it also said.

 

 

Also Read | Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal addresses ’future dated’ mushrooms found in warehouse

Delivery agent's claims

Tomar had shared a video on Instagram Reels, narrating he relentlessly worked on Diwali to delivered orders.

According to the video, by the time (at 11 PM) Tomar wrapped up his shift, he had completed a total of eight orders. He showed his total earnings at around 316.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryRetailZomato refutes Meerut delivery agent’s poor Diwali earnings complaint, says he didn’t log in

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.