Zomato refutes Meerut delivery agent’s poor Diwali earnings complaint, says he didn’t log in

Amid criticism over poor earnings by a delivery agent, Zomato has issued a clarification, denying claims made in a viral video in which a delivery boy said he earned only ₹300 on Diwali.

Meerut-based Zomato delivery agent Ritik Tomar had claimed that he worked for six hours on Diwali, delivered a total of eight orders and just ₹300 on Diwali day.

The video sparked a debate about the working conditions of delivery agents during festivals.

Zomato clarified that the said delivery boy worked for 6 hours on 30th October and he did not login on the day of Diwali.

In a post on social media platform x (formerly twitter), Zomato said: “Recent articles around one of our delivery partners from Meerut earning ₹300 for working more than 6 hours on the day of Diwali were inaccurate and disturbing to us. Our delivery partners are at the heart of our service and we make sure we offer them with great earning opportunities to appreciate their hard-work and dedication, especially during festivals.”

“Here are the facts - The said delivery partner worked for 6hrs on 30th Oct (he did not login on the day of Diwali, as mentioned in the news articles). He delivered 10 orders and cumulatively earned ₹695. On the same day, a lot of delivery partners who devoted an average 10 hours in Meerut, cumulatively earned in the range of ₹1200 - ₹1300,” the food delivery platform added.

“Misreported figures and narratives can impact livelihood, motivation, and dignity of individuals working in these roles. We request everyone to avoid spreading misinformation,” it also said.

Delivery agent's claims Tomar had shared a video on Instagram Reels, narrating he relentlessly worked on Diwali to delivered orders.