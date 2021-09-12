Zomato shelves consumer e-grocery plans

“We have decided to shut down our grocery pilot and, as of now, have no plans to run any other form of grocery delivery on our platform. Grofers has found high quality product market fit in 10-minute grocery, and we believe our investment in the company will generate better outcomes for our shareholders than our in-house grocery effort," saida Zomato spokesperson to Mint’s queries.Zomato will, however, continue to operate its business-to-business (B2B) essentials and grocery delivery service offering for restaurants through Hyperpure, the Zomato spokesperson added in response to Mint's queries.