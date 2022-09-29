Zomato to expand Intercity Legends service to more cities

Zomato to expand Intercity Legends service to more cities2 min read . 01:27 AM IST
- Orders will need to be placed before 4pm to be delivered between 3- 6pm the following day
NEW DELHI :Restaurant aggregation platform Zomato plans to expand its Intercity Legends service across top cities in the next few months, while adding more iconic restaurants on its platform to scale its food delivery service.
Zomato’s Intercity Legends was launched as a pilot in Delhi in late August to offer 24-hour food delivery from premium restaurant brands in different parts of the country, including sandesh and rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad and chole bhature from Delhi. The service is now available to users in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
So far, Zomato on-boarded 120 restaurants from 10 cities. The process of onboarding more iconic restaurants which who can offer food that travels well, is on, said top executives of the company.
Zomato is now planning to expand the offering to other cities. “We have a lot of clarity. Over the next three months, we want to be in all top cities," said Siddharth Jhawar, head, Intercity Legends, Zomato. He, however, did not disclose the names of cities where the service will be available.
Restaurants currently listed on the platform include Hotel Shadab, Meethe Miya and Mandi@36 from Hyderabad. Customers can order baked rosogolla from Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick Sweets, and chicken biryani from Arsalan from Kolkata. It is offering sweets from sweet shops in Mathura apart from popular dishes from Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chennai and Agra.
“This is festival time. It is a very interesting time for people, as Diwali and New Year is coming. By festival time, we want to be present in top cities; after that, we want to take a step back and see what is the next approach," Jhawar said.
The company is focusing on getting all the fundamental metrics and the user experience metrics right, he added.Orders need to be placed before 4pm to be delivered between 3- 6pm the following day.
Zomato has tied up with commercial airlines and logistics partners such as Shadowfax to enable deliveries. The cost of the food item listed on the menu on Zomato includes packaging and other logistics charges. The platform charges a ₹80 delivery fee over and above the listed price.
Unlike Zomato’s other home delivery options, the service is not necessarily hinged on discounts.