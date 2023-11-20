Zudio’s success spurs competition in value-fashion market
Zudio’s success promises to give stiff competition to regional retailers such as V-Mart, Style Bazaar, City Kart, and V2 Retail
New Delhi: Large retailers in India are intensifying their expansion in the value-fashion segment, as increasing disposable incomes and growing consumer aspirations in the nation's smaller cities fuel demand for budget-friendly branded apparel and footwear. The triump of Trent Ltd.'s Zudio, a value retailer, present in prime urban locations has also prompted peers to emulate this model in hopes of similar success.